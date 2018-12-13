'Q-Anon' Bears Striking Resemblance to Bolshevik Psy-Op From 1920s Known As 'Operation Trust'



"Operation Trust" was a Bolshevik counterintelligence operation run from 1921 to 1926 aimed at neutralizing opposition by creating the false impression that a powerful group of military leaders had organized to stop the communists' takeover.



Here's an except on the "Trust" operation from pages 13-14 of Soviet defector Anatoliy Golitsyn's book, "New Lies for Old":







One of the more disturbing aspects of the "Qanon" online Trump base pacification hoax is that while it claims to be fighting the "deep state" (permanent security complex) it promotes the rendition of Edward @Snowden and CIA regime change in Iran. pic.twitter.com/WG4jfmvEeG  WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 13, 2018

More "Qanon" pacification efforts:

Dec 19, 2017: "TRUST SESSIONS"

Jan 14, 2018: "TRUST SESSIONS"

Feb 18, 2018: "TRUST SESSIONS", "2018 will be glorious"

Mar 08, 2018: "TRUST SESSIONS"

Apr 10, 2018: "TRUST SESSIONS"

May 15, 2018: "Do you Trust POTUS?... trust SESSIONS..."  WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 14, 2018

"Qanon" pushes for regime change in #Iran, mirroring long held CIA, Mossad and neocon goals. pic.twitter.com/C70T1T7BNF  WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 25, 2018

Operation Trust was a counterintelligence operation of the State Political Directorate (GPU) of the Soviet Union. The operation, which was set up by GPU's predecessor Cheka, ran from 1921 to 1926, set up a fake anti-Bolshevik resistance organization, "Monarchist Union of Central Russia", MUCR, in order to help the OGPU identify real monarchists and anti-Bolsheviks. The created front company was called the Moscow Municipal Credit Association.



[...] The one Western historian who had limited access to the Trust files, John Costello, reported that they comprised thirty-seven volumes and were such a bewildering welter of double-agents, changed code names, and interlocking deception operations with "the complexity of a symphonic score", that Russian historians from the Intelligence Service had difficulty separating fact from fantasy.

Mike Flynn's sister tweeting out the Qanon hashtag three minutes ago. This tweet was liked by Mike Flynn Jr. pic.twitter.com/xHqhNgU4oD  Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 5, 2018

January 5, 2021, General Flynn to Alex Jones: "Donald Trump will continue to be the President for the next 4 years, no doubt in my mind" pic.twitter.com/2PyctIa2cJ  Hedonist (@sellbooze) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump condemned his own supporters and called for them to be prosecuted to "the fullest extent of the law," just days after he chose to pardon "the king of medicare fraud" & release traitor Jonathan Pollard from parole to "make aliyah" in Israel. https://t.co/KGr0Hjylmh  Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) January 8, 2021

FBI Director Wray says more than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol invasion and more than 200 suspects have been identified.



"We know who you are, if you're out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you."  Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 14, 2021

President-elect Biden on whether Capitol rioters should be treated as domestic terrorists: "Yes ... They're a bunch of thugs, insurrectionists, white supremacists, anti-Semites ... and they're terrorists  domestic terrorists." pic.twitter.com/BpPnuSmE3L  NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2021

NEW - Dystopic vibes at the U.S. Capitol building in DC.pic.twitter.com/SjTuxcDVuy  Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 12, 2021

The Speaker of the House thanks the men and women of the National Guard for protecting the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/QwZlpeAWPp  Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 13, 2021