|
Mattis Quietly Admitted U.S. Has No Evidence Assad Used Sarin Gas On Same Day Memo DroppedChris Menahan
InformationLiberation
Feb. 10, 2018
Mattis Quietly Admitted U.S. Has No Evidence Assad Used Sarin Gas On Same Day Memo Dropped
Sweden: 55yo Man Fined Over Facebook Post Saying Muslims 'Behind Many Rapes'
George W. Bush Says We Need Immigrants to Pick Our Cotton ...Even Though It's Done by Machines
WATCH: Top Video Game Streamer DrDisrespect Responds to SJWs Calling Him a 'Racist'
Italy: Refugees Stage Protest to Demand Cable TV
On the same day the House Intelligence Committee's bombshell FISA memo was released, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis quietly admitted the US has no evidence Syrian President Bashar al-Assad used sarin nerve gas against his own people.
Though a few major outlets reported on it, the bombshell admission was almost completely ignored.
From AP on Feb 2, 2018, "US has no evidence of Syrian use of sarin gas, Mattis says":
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has no evidence to confirm reports from aid groups and others that the Syrian government has used the deadly chemical sarin on its citizens, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday.
He said he was not rebutting the reports.He shifted the issue entirely by throwing out accusations that Assad used chlorine gas at some point during the Syrian civil war.
Mattis says it is clear that Assad’s government has weaponized and used chlorine gas in the Syrian civil war.As I reported in the aftermath of the attack, not one single "fact-checker" fact-checked whether or not Assad actually gassed his own people for no clear reason.
Now we have an admission and they couldn't care less.
As I reported back in May 2017, a Harvard study found unprecedented media bias against Trump -- except for when he bombed Syria.
The Syria strike was on week 12.
His Syria strike was praised to the hilt, with CNN's Fareed Zakaria saying the day after the attack, "Donald Trump became president of the United States last night."
Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook and Gab.