Mattis Quietly Admitted U.S. Has No Evidence Assad Used Sarin Gas On Same Day Memo Dropped

Chris Menahan
InformationLiberation
Feb. 10, 2018

On the same day the House Intelligence Committee's bombshell FISA memo was released, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis quietly admitted the US has no evidence Syrian President Bashar al-Assad used sarin nerve gas against his own people.

Though a few major outlets reported on it, the bombshell admission was almost completely ignored.

From AP on Feb 2, 2018, "US has no evidence of Syrian use of sarin gas, Mattis says":
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has no evidence to confirm reports from aid groups and others that the Syrian government has used the deadly chemical sarin on its citizens, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday.

“We have other reports from the battlefield from people who claim it’s been used,” Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon. “We do not have evidence of it.”
He said he was not rebutting the reports.

“We’re looking for evidence of it, since clearly we are dealing with the Assad regime that has used denial and deceit to hide their outlaw actions,” Mattis said.
He shifted the issue entirely by throwing out accusations that Assad used chlorine gas at some point during the Syrian civil war.
Mattis says it is clear that Assad’s government has weaponized and used chlorine gas in the Syrian civil war.

“We’re even more concerned about the possibility of sarin use,” he said. Sarin is a colorless and tasteless toxin that can cause respiratory failure leading to death.

Last April, the U.S. launched several dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base in response to what it called illegal Syrian use of chemical weapons. President Donald Trump said the attack was meant to deter further Syrian use of illegal weapons.

In his remarks Friday, Mattis alluded to the April attack, saying, “So they’d be ill-advised to go back to violating” the international prohibition on the use of chemical weapons.

On Thursday, the Trump administration accused Assad of producing and using “new kinds of weapons” to deliver deadly chemicals. Administration officials said Trump has not ruled out additional military action to deter chemical attacks or to punish Assad, though they did not suggest any action was imminent. They emphasized that the United States was seeking a new way to hold users of chemical weapons accountable and wanted cooperation from Russia, Assad’s patron, in pressuring him to end the attacks.
As I reported in the aftermath of the attack, not one single "fact-checker" fact-checked whether or not Assad actually gassed his own people for no clear reason.

Now we have an admission and they couldn't care less.

As I reported back in May 2017, a Harvard study found unprecedented media bias against Trump -- except for when he bombed Syria.



The Syria strike was on week 12.



His Syria strike was praised to the hilt, with CNN's Fareed Zakaria saying the day after the attack, "Donald Trump became president of the United States last night."



