IDF Admits to Giving Syrian Rebels 'Large Amounts of Cash, Weapons & Ammunition,' Then Censors Story

IDF Admits to Giving Syrian Rebels 'Large Amounts of Cash, Weapons & Ammunition,' Then Censors StoryChris Menahan
InformationLiberation
Sep. 06, 2018
The Israeli army admitted to the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that they gave Syrian rebels "large amounts of cash, weapons and ammunition," but then ordered the story to be censored shortly after it was published.
From Antiwar:
The Jerusalem Post, a major Israeli newspaper, published an article on Wednesday quoting Israeli military officials as saying that they had been providing seven different Syrian rebel groups with "large amounts of cash, weapons and ammunition."
More from RT:
The IDF has forced the Jerusalem Post to remove its explosive report on the Israeli military giving weapons to the Syrian rebels, the newspaper’s managing editor confirmed to RT.The Israeli military also publicly admitted they carried out over 200 airstrikes on alleged "Iranian" targets in Syria since 2017.
In April 2017, former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, who served as Israel's Defense Minister from 2013 up until May 2016, told Channel 10 news that ISIS had "apologized" for attacking Israeli Defense Forces operating in the Syrian Golan Heights.
In 2015, it also came out Israel was providing medical care to Islamic militants injured fighting the Assad regime in the Golan Heights.
