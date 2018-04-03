Boris Johnson Lied: Porton Down Scientists Can't Confirm 'Novichok' Nerve Agent Was Made In Russia

Chris Menahan
InformationLiberation
Apr. 03, 2018

Former UK ambassador Craig Murray was entirely correct when he reported weeks ago that Porton Down scientists could not confirm the supposed "novichok" nerve agent allegedly used to poison former Russian spy Sergei and Yulia Skripal was made in Russia.


From Sky News:
Gary Aitkenhead, chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, told Sky News they were not yet able to prove it was made in Russia.


He said: "We were able to identify it as novichok, to identify that it was military-grade nerve agent.

"We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to Government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to."
Boris Johnson said last month that Porton Down told him it was "absolutely categorical" that Russia was the source of the nerve agent.

From Sky News:
It came two weeks after Mr Johnson gave an interview to the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and was asked why he believed the chemical came from Russia.

He said: "When I look at the evidence, I mean the people from Porton Down, the laboratory..."


Mr Johnson was asked if they had samples.

He said: "They do. And they were absolutely categorical and I asked the guy myself, I said, 'Are you sure?' And he said, 'There's no doubt'."

...When asked for clarification on Mr Johnson's comments about Russia being the source, a Foreign Office source told Sky News he "misspoke", but that they could "see that" interpretation.
Here's Craig Murray reacting to the bombshell news:


Despite allegedly being poisoned with an extremely deadly "military grade" nerve agent, the Skripals shopped for hours before falling ill and Yulia Skripal miraculously went from being in "critical condition" to "rapidly" recovering last week.


