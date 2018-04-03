|
Boris Johnson Lied: Porton Down Scientists Can't Confirm 'Novichok' Nerve Agent Was Made In RussiaChris Menahan
InformationLiberation
Apr. 03, 2018
Report: Trump to Host Peter Thiel to Talk Regulation of Big Tech
Mashable Runs Photoshopped Image Of YouTube Shooter With Lighter Skin And Green Eyes
'White Female' YouTube Shooter Identified As Iranian-Turk Nasim Aghdam
David Hogg's Sister Complains Her School Now Feels Like A 'Prison'
Boris Johnson Lied: Porton Down Scientists Can't Confirm 'Novichok' Nerve Agent Was Made In Russia
Former UK ambassador Craig Murray was entirely correct when he reported weeks ago that Porton Down scientists could not confirm the supposed "novichok" nerve agent allegedly used to poison former Russian spy Sergei and Yulia Skripal was made in Russia.
From Sky News:
Gary Aitkenhead, chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, told Sky News they were not yet able to prove it was made in Russia.Boris Johnson said last month that Porton Down told him it was "absolutely categorical" that Russia was the source of the nerve agent.
From Sky News:
It came two weeks after Mr Johnson gave an interview to the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and was asked why he believed the chemical came from Russia.Here's Craig Murray reacting to the bombshell news:
Despite allegedly being poisoned with an extremely deadly "military grade" nerve agent, the Skripals shopped for hours before falling ill and Yulia Skripal miraculously went from being in "critical condition" to "rapidly" recovering last week.
Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook and Gab.