Narrative Collapse: Mueller Probe Reveals Manafort Was Lobbying Against Russia

Narrative Collapse: Mueller Probe Reveals Manafort Was Lobbying Against RussiaChris Menahan
InformationLiberation
Sep. 15, 2018
Paul Manafort was lobbying against Russian interests in Ukraine -- not for them as Rachel Maddow and others have been claiming for months -- according to new documents released from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
The Real News' Aaron Maté broke it all down Friday on Twitter:
Maté wrote Friday in The Nation:
It is often speculated that Manafort's Ukraine stint is relevant to a Trump-Russia conspiracy plot because, the theory goes, he served Kremlin interests during his time there. The opposite is the case, as Manafort's former partner-turned-prosecution-witness, Rick Gates, reaffirmed during trial. Gates testified that Manafort pushed his client, then--Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, to align with the European Union and away from Russia. According to Gates, Manafort was paid lucratively to craft a policy known as "Engage Ukraine," which "became the strategy for helping Ukraine enter the European Union." Given that the tug-of-war between Russia and the EU (with US backing) over Ukraine sparked a full-blown international crisis and a new Cold War, Manafort's strategy would be an odd one for a supposed Kremlin stooge.No doubt Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes and the rest of the fake news media will be issuing formal retractions any day now!
...Any day now, I'm sure!
