Austria: Identitarians Cleared Of 'Hate Speech,' 'Criminal Organization' Charges

Jul. 26, 2018
In a major victory for free speech in Austria, 17 anti-immigration activists with the Identitarian movement that were hit with "hate speech" charges and "criminal organization" charges normally reserved for the mafia were freed Thursday after going to court.
From AFP:
An Austrian court on Thursday found 17 members of Austria's far-right 'Identitarian Movement' (IBÖ) not guilty of charges of criminal association and hate speech.Right-wing activist Brittany Pettibone shared news of the verdict Thursday morning on Twitter:
